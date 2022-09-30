Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 5,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.