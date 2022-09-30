Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,378. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

