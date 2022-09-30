Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in American Tower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 356,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

AMT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.19. 11,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day moving average is $253.08. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $211.38 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

