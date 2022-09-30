Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,053. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

