Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.33. 7,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,684. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

