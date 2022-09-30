Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.06 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

