Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 4946449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

