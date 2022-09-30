AllianceBlock (ALBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $223,024.00

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $37.55 million and approximately $223,024.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product.The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

