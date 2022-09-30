All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.07 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $5.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.35 or 1.00033792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065809 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00082676 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

