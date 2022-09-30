Alium Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22,109.11 (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $22,109.11 and approximately $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.
Alium Finance Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Alium Finance
