Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 2.5%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $207.01 and last traded at $208.91. Approximately 99,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 760,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.22.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Align Technology by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 377,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,544 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

