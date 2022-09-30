Alien Worlds (TLM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.91 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $33.91 million and $8.03 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds launched on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 1,417,589,336 coins. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.