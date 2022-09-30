Algorand (ALGO) Trading 25% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007849 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,155,655 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.