Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 5%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 50,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,224,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.