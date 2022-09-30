Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.39. 128,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 216,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Akouos in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Akouos Stock Up 16.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akouos

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akouos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

