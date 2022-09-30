Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,252,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $263,602,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after buying an additional 377,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

