AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.36 and last traded at C$8.43. 207,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 113,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.

The company has a market cap of C$228.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

