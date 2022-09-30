AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.36 and last traded at C$8.43. 207,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 113,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$228.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
