Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Raised by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.