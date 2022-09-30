AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

AGF Management Stock Down 3.7 %

AGF.B stock opened at C$6.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.71. The stock has a market cap of C$414.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGF Management Company Profile

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 805,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,090,335.99. Insiders have bought a total of 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,860 over the last quarter.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

