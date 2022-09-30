Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

AFBI opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

