AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $178,568.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AFEN Blockchain’s official website is afengroup.com.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

