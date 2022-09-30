AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 8th Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290,882 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 2.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.49% of AerCap worth $249,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

