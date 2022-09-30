Aeon Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,405.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00276207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00762815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00602791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00601368 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 18,019,773 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.