Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AVIFY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 1,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

