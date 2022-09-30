Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $154.58

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $154.58 and last traded at $155.50, with a volume of 3485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $192.30.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

