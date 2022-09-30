adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.38.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADDYY opened at $60.63 on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of $59.76 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

