ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

