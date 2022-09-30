Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Acme United Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Acme United has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

