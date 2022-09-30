Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Acme United Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Acme United has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68.
About Acme United
Featured Articles
