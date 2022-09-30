Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

