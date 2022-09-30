Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 8200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANIOY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Acerinox Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Further Reading

