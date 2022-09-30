Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 84,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,171. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

