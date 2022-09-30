Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. 4,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,370. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

