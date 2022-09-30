Accredited Investors Inc. Takes Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 186,549 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,429. The firm has a market cap of $354.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

