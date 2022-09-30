Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.09. The stock had a trading volume of 57,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

