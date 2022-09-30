Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.