Accredited Investors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

