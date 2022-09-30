Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,209 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

