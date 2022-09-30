Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,304,587 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

