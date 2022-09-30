Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $258.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

