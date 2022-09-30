abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered abrdn from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $183.83.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $1.38 on Friday. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

