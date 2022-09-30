Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

