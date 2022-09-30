989 Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 461,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 5,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,970. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38.

