790 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.02. 695,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,879,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

