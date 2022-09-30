69,770 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,022,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 542,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 189,375 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 115.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

