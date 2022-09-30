5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$1.75. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 48,874 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

5N Plus Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$148.39 million and a PE ratio of -31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

