57,418 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,622,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.