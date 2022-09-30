5,722 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 38,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,729. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

