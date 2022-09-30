5,472 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

