4,746 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.38. 93,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.