3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.1% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,268. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $111.42 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

